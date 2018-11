A youngster has been left heartbroken after his prized mountain bike was stolen despite being chained up outside Lennoxtown Primary School.

Police are appealing for information after the black Trek bike, valued at £500, was swiped between 8.15 and 8.30pm on Friday, November 23.

The youngster was playing football nearby when the robbery took place.

Officers said the thieves broke the lock before making off with the cycle.

Anyone who can help should contact Kirkintilloch police office at 101.