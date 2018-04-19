Young woman found dead with ‘stab wounds’ at Kirkintilloch house

Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who was found at a house in Kirkintilloch.

Emergency services were called to the house at Alexander Place around 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

On arrival they found the woman’s body in the property.

It is understood her primary school age daughter was in the house at the time.

Witnesses said the young woman, who has not yet been named, had suffered stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said early this morning that enquiries were at an early stage and the death is being treated as “unexplained”.

She added: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”.

An update is expected from officers later today.