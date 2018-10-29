Xmas plea for Babes group

MSP Rona Mackay and SNP Council Group Leader Gordan Low visited a Bishopbriggs social enterprise and praised it for its valuable work .

Babes in the Wood was founded by Heather Royan four years ago in response to local need. As a parent herself, Heather recognised the merit in having a specialist service for the recycling of children’s toys, clothing and equipment.

Her social enterprise was founded to reduce the impact of landfill waste on the environment, to alleviate the effects of poverty on children from birth to 16 years and to offer a friendly community shop where parents and carers can source low cost items.

Ms Mackay said: “This amazing non-profit is a much needed organisation that helps vulnerable families.

“Health visitors, social workers, family support workers and Women’s Aid can refer families. Babes in the Woods then create packs full of children’s toys, clothing and equipment which respond specifically to the individual needs of the families referred.

“If anyone has items to donate for their packs, they would be appreciated, especially in run up to Christmas.

“My office will be arranging a collection between now and Christmas for Babes in the Woods Bishopbriggs. If you would like to donate contact my office on 0141 776 1561 or email rona.mackay.msp@parliament.scot.”

Councillor Low added: “Babes in the Wood also support small businesses and parents who choose to visit or reserve a place in subsidised community classes, including baby massage and yoga.”