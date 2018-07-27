Wrecking spree by vandals

Vandals and thieves are causing havoc for motorists parking their cars at a local beauty spot.

Milngavie reservoir is a popular place for dog walkers, particularly during the summer months.

But over the past few weeks, vehicles parked there have been targeted by thugs.

One woman wants to warn fellow drivers to be vigilant after she was a victim on Monday night.

Shannon Stokes told the Herald: “I want anyone parking their cars at Milngavie reservoir to please be aware.

“I left my car parked there for what must have been less than an hour around 7pm.

“I left nothing in sight yet they still smashed a window and climbed into the boot to take personal belongings.

“Absolute scumbags. Hopefully the police can catch whoever has done this but people need to know about this as this is a popular place for people to go”.

Shannon, who is from Knightswood was visiting the area as her boyfriend lives in Bearsden.

She added: “I have had loads of emails including one from a lady who had her car smashed and her handbag stolen.”

A police spokesperson at Milngavie said their enquiries were continuing into the latest incident on Monday.

This weekend, hundreds of visitors will throng to the nearby Mugdock Country Park for the popular annual MugStock festival. Officers are warning motorists to be extra vigilant when leaving their vehicles unattended and to make sure they take all valuables with them .

In a separate incident, a Bearsden hairdresser was the victim of vandals recently.

Dawn Richardson, who owns hair salon tete-a-tete parked her Volkswagen camper van near her shop at Milngavie Road on the morning of Saturday, July 14.

When she returned to the vehicle after work around 5pm, she discovered thugs had lobbed a brick at the van and shattered the windscreen.

Dawn told the Herald: “I reported it to the police. It’s such a horrible and random thing to do.”