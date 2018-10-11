Work on new Aldi begins

Builders have moved in to begin preparation work for a new Aldi store on the site of the former Homebase at Milngavie.

Town Centre Securities (TCS) is refurbishing the former warehouse, which closed last year, and splitting it into two units – one to house an Aldi supermarket and the other a Home Bargains outlet.

It is hoped the development will bring 80 new jobs to the area.

Richard Lewis, property director for TCS, told the Herald yesterday (Wednesday) that the final stages of the process were almost complete.

He said: “We are still finalising legals for the former Homebase site, and hope to report progress very soon.

“We have appointed a nearby building contractor, Advance Building Contractors, to begin stripping out the building ahead of the extensive conversion works.

“We should be able to give residents more detailed information in a few weeks’ time, but lots of preparatory work is being done behind-the-scenes.”

The property investment and development company are responsible for bringing Waitrose to the area.

The Herald reported in May that the plans, submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council, also include new pedestrian access to the site from Main Street, as well as bicycle parking and charging spaces for electric cars.

The firm submitted the application after extensive discussions with retail experts and potential tenants about how best to attract new businesses to the site, as well as create dozens of new jobs.

Mr Lewis said in May: “We sent a questionnaire to residents of Milngavie late last year, which showed an extremely high level of support for bringing a discount supermarket to the town – more than 80 per cent of residents were in favour.

“Refurbishing and splitting the existing unit was the most attractive option for retailers, and we have had discussions with several prospective tenants to ensure our proposal meets their requirements.”

The firm said the development supported the area’s local development plan.