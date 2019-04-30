Work hoped to begin on new Rob Roy stadium in Kirkintilloch this summer

Plans for a new home stadium for Juniors team Kirkintilloch Rob Roy are currently on public display.

The club, which is currently crowd sharing at Cumbernauld United’s home at Guy’s Meadow, has proposals on display at its social club.

Construction of the new ground is hoped to begin in the summer, taking place in three phases. The site is next to the Forth and Clyde Canal and Kirkintilloch Marina, not more than ten minutes’ walk from the main street. It will include roofed seating to be built in two phases of 252 seats, plus a VIP area and another area specially designed for wheelchair users. Five-a-side pitches will be added in phase three of the construction programme. The ground will also be floodlit, have its own social club and toilet facilities will be built.

Exciting times ahead for the club after a long long wait.

East Dunbartonshire Council is working with the club to build the new ground. Depute chief executive Thomas Glen said: “Council officers continue to meet with representatives of Kirkintilloch Rob Roy on a regular basis and are actively supporting the development of detailed proposals for the site to the west of Park Burn, Kirkintilloch.

“Timescales for the start of any construction period remain dependent on confirmation of costs and overall development funding, and will be subject to formal consideration and approval by council in due course.”