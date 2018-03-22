Work beings on new housing development at Milton of Campsie

CALA Homes (West) has commenced work on a new housing development at Birdston Road on the southern edge of Milton of Campsie.

The Fin Glen development – which comprises 43 detached homes – will be constructed to complement the area’s existing features on a 3.2 hectare site to the north of Lillyburn Nursing Home.

A further 14 affordable homes are also to be developed at Fin Glen, which will be built by CALA and managed by Link Housing Association.

It follows a positive planning decision from East Dunbartonshire Council in November last year after the site was allocated for residential development within the adopted Local Development Plan.

The collection of family homes will range from four-bedroom to five-bedroom properties.

According to the developer, community benefits that are set to result from the development include a new play area incorporated within the development, and footpath links to the wider area. The builders say a financial contribution is also being made to East Dunbartonshire Council towards Education.

Graham McNeil, Land Director for CALA Homes (West), said: “The Fin Glen development is a key part of our activity in 2018 and we’re very pleased to be starting work on the development”.

The Fin Glen showhome is due to be completed by autumn 2018 with completion of the development scheduled for 2020.