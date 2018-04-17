Work begins on new £8.2m care home

The managing director of the award-winning Abbotsford House Care Home in Bearsden is overseeing the construction of a new £8.2 million  facility nearby.

Once complete, the Kingsacre Luxury Suites, off  Concho Road in Duntocher, will offer expert 24-hour residential, nursing and dementia care, according to Paul Sokhi of family-run Morrison Community Care Group.

He said: “Our 29 years experience in the industry has shown us that people want to have fun in their old age and we want to encourage  this through design and  environment. By encouraging people out of the often-lonely surroundings of their own homes into an environment where there is a vibrant community we hope to give residents and their families an extra lease of life.

We are delighted to have construction firm CCG back on board after they completed our 45 luxury suite  development in Milngavie late last year.”

The new luxury care home is due to open in summer  next year and as well as 69 luxury suites, will include a private cinema, a roof terrace, private gardens and a putting green.