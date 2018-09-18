Woman’s handbag snatched during morning walk in lane at Bearsden

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was robbed of her handbag in Bearsden on Monday, September 17.

The 62-year-old victim was walking in a lane around 11.30am which runs between Annan Drive and Kinfauns Drive, when she noticed a man standing ahead of her.

As the women went to pass, the man grabbed her handbag before making off in The Drumchapel direction.

The woman made her way home and contacted police.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 25 years old, 5ft8, of medium build with brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans with fading on the thighs.

Detective Sergeant Bob Bowie at the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “Thankfully the victim was not hurt, but this was still a very frightening and distressing experience for her.

“It is vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area at the time of the incident and may have noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101, quoting incident number 3291 of Monday 17 September 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”