Woman killed after falling from rocks in Clachan of Campsie

A 39-year-old woman has died and another woman, aged 52, has been injured after falling from rocks in the Clachan of Campsie area around 3pm yesterday (Thursday, July 5).

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to the QEUH where medical staff describe her condition as stable.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services, including the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team, attended the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing, however, there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the accident.

“Crow Road at the Lennoxtown end, was closed for a short time to allow emergency services access but has since reopened.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”