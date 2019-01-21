Winning two top awards is as easy as pie for local butcher

A popular butcher has scored success at this year’s 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

S Collins & Son of Muirhead impressed judges with their sumptuous sausage rolls and delicious apple pies to clinch two silver awards.

Stewart Collins, business owner of S Collins & Son, said: “We are delighted with our win. To have been judged as one of the best in land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

More than 80 butchers and bakers took part. S Collins’ staff are pictured receiving the award from TV presenter and host Carol Smillie.