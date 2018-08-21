Wine bonus for customers at  French restaurant in Bearsden

Customers at a French restaurant in Bearsden will now be able to take unfinished bottles of wine home thanks to a change in its license.

Beaumartin the Cottage owner Richard Dupupet attended East Dunbartonshire Council’s licensing committee on Thursday, August 16, to request the alteration, as well as a slight extension on permitted opening hours.

Mr Dupupet told the committee: “Some bottles of wine we sell to customers are expensive and often people wish to take them home.”

After some discussion, during which no objections were raised, it was noted that Mr Dupupet is an active participant in the local Pubwatch scheme.

The application was unanimously granted.