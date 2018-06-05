‘What went wrong with Bishopbriggs Relief Road project?’

Lessons must be learned over the debacle of the Bishopbriggs Relief Road – as a date is finally given for its opening.

The call from Lib Dem Councillor for Bishopbriggs North, Gary Pews comes after the news on Friday that Phase 4 of the relief road will finally be open to traffic on Tuesday, June 12.

Councillor Pews said: “Local drivers and residents have had to put up with absolute chaos in the town due to this lengthy closure.

“It is now two years since Westerhill Road was shut, so questions will need to be asked about what went wrong with this project and what lessons can be learned for the future.

“For now, though, I hope that the road being re-opened will bring a semblance of normality to traffic in Bishopbriggs, which is busy at the best of times.”

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the £6.5m project has faced complex challenges due to the construction of a new bridge over the busy Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line, which is itself the subject of a nationwide electrification programme, as well as the relocation of utility services near the rail line.

The council has been liaising with Network Rail Scotland and contractor Morrison Construction throughout the process

The project includes a new bridge over the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line, a new two-lane road between Wester Cleddens Roundabout and a new roundaboutwith another 100 metres of road on the north side of the railway.

It also includes Wester Way, a dedicated walking/ cycling route on the old Westerhill Road, and a new access road into Cadder Yard.