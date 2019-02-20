What a lot of rubbish illegally dumped at Bishopbriggs

An appeal has gone out to help trace fly-tippers who illegally dumped mounds of rubbish at Bishopbriggs.

East Dunbartonshire Council is appealing to the public after the building materials and other rubbish was dumped behind Harper Collins on the afternoon of Saturday, February 16.

The council believes it is from a nearby property being empty or renovated.

A council spokesperson posted on its Facebook page: “Can you help us find who did this?

“This lot was dumped in Harper Collins, Bishopbriggs on Saturday afternoon from a white van and we think it’s from a nearby property being emptied or renovated. Do you recognise it?

“Please call 0300 1234510 ext 3413 (anonymously if you wish) or email antisocialbehaviour@eastdunbarton.gov.uk if you know anything that can help our investigations and bring about a prosecution.

“Remember to check the credentials of anyone offering to remove unwanted items for you as this may be the result. Find out more about fly-tipping and how to report it here: https://goo.gl/moLJCe