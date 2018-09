Young and old flocked to the annual Westerton Gala Day on Saturday to enjoy a packed programme of events.

From fun runs to bake-offs and bouncy castles, there was something for everyone.

This year’s Gala Queen was Eilidh Dick and Gala King was Danny Pittom, who were abely supported by their eight attendants.

The annual event was once again a huge success and special thanks were give to the committee for all their hard work in organising the event.