Weight Watchers lose pounds and gain more

Local Weight Watchers members raised an amazing amount for charity taking part in the recent Race for Life event in Glasgow.

The local members from Bishopbriggs, along with colleagues from Partick and Motherwell, came together to help raise funds for Cancer Research. The slimmers chose this charity to show their support for family members who have had to deal with cancer.

Weight Watchers coach Cathy Scarrow said: “My amazing members wanted to do something for Cancer Research, and this seemed like a fab fun way to help raise much needed funds, and allow the members to participate in a social outing together. In all, 11 members and a baby, tookpart and had a great day out.

“So far the amount raised for charity is a fantastic £2,169, an amazing amount thanks to the dedication, hard work and effort put in by all those involved.

“With this amount being raised, we cant forget the amount of weight lost by the group. A whopping 14 stone, and with this weight loss, it gave the members the physical ability to be able to take part in such an event, and was a great way for the members to showcase their weight loss.”