Wedding bells are ringing at Woodilee

A couple enjoyed a double celebration when picking up the keys to their new home provided the perfoect opportunity for a marriage proposal.

John McDaid and Kirsty Ferguson recently moved into a house in Lenzie.

As Kirsty cut the ribbon across the door of their home in Springfield Homes’ Woodilee Village development she was surprised when her partner John dropped to his knee and popped the big question.

Without hesitation, Kirsty said ‘yes’ and John put the ring on her finger.

John said: “I took time off work to collect the ring, and drop flowers and champagne off to Springfield sales executive Susan Blaney-Flannigan who’d agreed to put them into the home before the handover.

“Kirsty thankfully didn’t click. We already live in Woodilee Village, so we’re glad we were able to find the new home we were looking for on our doorstep.

“It seemed right to step into our new home as husband and wife to be.”

Kirsty added: “I’m delighted and so surprised. I had no idea he had this planned.”

Springfield Properties Sales Executive Susan Blaney-Flannigan was in on the surprise.

She said: “John came to me a little while ago and told me what he was planning. I was so nervous for him, but thrilled we could provide the setting for such a special occasion. They are a lovely couple and myself and the Springfield team wish them a lifetime of happiness.”

With fizz in hand, John and Kirsty toasted their engagement in the sunroom.