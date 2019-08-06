Water ‘terrible’ decision by East Dunbartonshire Council

A Kirkintilloch man has accused East Dunbartonshire Council of failing to live up to its “sustainable” responsibilities - with the removal of a public water fountain from its main library.

Christopher McHugh told the Herald: “I have recently been using the William Patrick Library quite a lot and with the good weather consuming a lot of water. So I was looking to refill my reusable bottle.

“However, it turns out when the library was refurbished, the council decided to move the public water fountain to a private office.

“I thought this was scandalous. Surely it would increase the plastic waste due to people having to buy plastic water bottles from the vending machine or the café?

“I think it was probably moved as a cost cutting initiative. I must add though, one of the great staff did refill it for me but the library itself at that time was quiet so they were able to do so.

“I’m not too sure about the rest of the libraries and hubs.

“It would be interesting to see if they also have this problem .

“It’s terrible. I thought the council would try to achieve a more sustainable commmunity asset.”

Mark Grant, general manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Cultural Trust, said: “We know that people are becoming increasingly concerned about plastic pollution and are trying to reduce the amount of plastic they useeach day by using reusable water bottles instead of buying bottled water.

“There is no water fountain in William Patrick Library. However, library employees have been advised to always provide water if requested to do so by a member of the public.”