Water supply improvements for Bearsden, Milngavie and Strathblane

Scottish Water is to improve services to more than 54,000 people in parts of the Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Strathblane areas.

The utility will do so by changing the source of their water supply from Burncrooks Water Treatment Works (WTW) in west Stirlingshire to Milngavie WTW in East Dunbartonshire.

A £30 million project will involve the installation of about 8 miles (13km) of new water main, the transfer of supply from Burncrooks WTW to Milngavie WTW and the decommissioning of Burncrooks WTW.

Burncrooks WTW in the Kilpatrick Hills near Strathblane, which was built in the late 1950s, has served the area well but is reaching the end of its working life and is not suitable in the long-term to meet stringent water quality standards.

Milngavie WTW, which was opened in 2007, is a state-of-the art WTW which already serves about 700,0000 across much of the Greater Glasgow area.

The investment in Scottish Water’s infrastructure will ensure customers in the north of Bearsden, parts of the west of Milngavie on higher elevations such as Mains Estate, Barloch, and Clober, parts of Strathblane and Blanefield, Faifley, and a large part of Clydebank (apart from areas such as Kilbowie, Whitecrook and Mountblow which are already served from Milngavie and Blairlinnans WTWs), receive the highest quality drinking water for many years to come.

The investment will also enable Scottish Water to supply customers with water from more than one WTW, Milngavie or Balmore WTW near Torrance, and that increased connectivity will provide improved resilience and reduce the risk of disruption to normal water supplies.

The work will be carried out for Scottish Water by its alliance partners Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) and is expected to be completed in about two years.