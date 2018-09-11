Water lot of road works for Bearsden

Scottish Water is warning road users in Bearsden of road closures as a result of essential survey work being undertaken by them.

The work to help identify potential improvements to Scottish Water’s infrastructure in the area begins on Monday 24 September and will be carried out by contractor Clancy Docwra.

To enable this work to take place a section of Station Road will be closed for five days between the road’s junction with Drummore Road and Chesters Road, stretching to a point on Station Road half way along Colquhoun Park.

Road users are asked to follow local diversions via Kinfauns Drive and Canniesburn Road, and Chesters Road, Thorn Road and Drymen Road. Access will be maintained for local residents.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “This survey will help identify potential future improvements to our water infrastructure in the area so that our customers can continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water”.

“We’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while this essential survey work is carried out.”