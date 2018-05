Motorists are warned of a road closure over the weekend because of a litter clean-up.

Craigmaddie Road in Baldernock will be closed from its junction with Balmore Road and its junction with Strathblane Road from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, May 12 for the removal of litter.

Alternative routes via Auchenhowie will be signposted, according to East Dunbartosnhire Council.