Warning after thief tries to steal pet dog in Kirkintilloch street

A thief tried to steal a pet being walked by its owner in a Kirkintilloch street yesterday morning (Monday, January 14).

The female owner of a French Bulldog was walking it in the Loch Road area around 8am when a man came up behind her and tried to pull the lead from her hand.

The women’s mother said on social media: “After a struggle my daughter fell on to the lead which became tangled round her.

“This stopped him from getting the lead and running off.”

She added: “Both the dog and my daughter were very shaken but fine.”

The woman wants to warn other dog owners in the area to be vigilant.

Police at Kirkintilloch confirmed yesterday they were investigating a complaint of an assault and attempted theft of a dog at Loch Road.