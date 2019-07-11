Walkers dicing with danger at Milngavie water construction site

Irresponsible walkers have been dicing with danger at a construction site at Milngavie, according to Scottish Water.

An East Dunbartonshire residents’ association has also warned the actions by members of the public could result in “a serious accident”.

Scottish Water say they have had several instances of people entering the site by removing safety fencing at exits from the reservoir onto Mugdock Road and Drumclog Moor, as work progresses on a £30 million project to improve local water services.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the installation of heras fencing may be an inconvenience and not aesthetically pleasing. However, removing it has serious health and safety implications for people entering site.

They added: “As on any live construction site, heavy plant vehicles and deep excavations can pose dangers for the public. We have had to take this precautionary measure.

“Safety is of paramount importance and so we’re appealing to all members of the public to take heed of site signage – please don’t ignore it”.

Mains Estate Residents’ Association has also warned local people of the dangers.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Scottish Water are appealing to the community to comply with the signage and closures as ignoring this could result in a serious accident. .

“Signs are being ignored and removed in some areas and some of the fencing around the path closures/diversion has been removed.”

The multi-million pound project involves installation of eight miles of new water main, the transfer of supply from Burncrooks Water Treatment Works (WTW) to Milngavie WTW and the decommissioning of Burncrooks WTW.

This has meant a stretch of Mugdock Road from just south of Drumclog car park to near the measuring pond at Mugdock reservoir closed on June 17. It will remain shut for about four months while the project progresses.

Drumclog car park, which is part of Mugdock Country Park and used by visitors to the park and the local reservoirs, has also closed.