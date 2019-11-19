Vulnerable elderly lady (89) missing from Bishopbriggs

Police in East Dunbartonshire are appealing for help from the public to trace an 89-year-old woman missing from Bishopbriggs.

Helen Maider was last seen around 6am, Tuesday, 19 November, 2019 at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive.

Helen is described as approximately 5ft tall wearing a long dark coat, dark hat possibly beret style and gloves.

Sergeant Adam Hookway said: “Helen has started to have issues with her memory and her family and police are concerned due to the cold weather.

“Although Helen is 89, she walks everyday covering approximately a mile at a time. We are currently checking local CCTV and carrying out searches to find her.

“I’d urge anyone who has seen Helen, or who has any information on her whereabouts to please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0642 of 19 November 2019.