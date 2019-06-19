Visitors flock to farm open day at Kirkintilloch

Caledonian Estate near Kirkintilloch opened its gates recently to welcome 500 members of the public for the Estate’s second ‘LEAF Open Farm Sunday’ event on Easter Cadder Farm.

It was one of hundreds of farms across the country which took part in the farming industry’s annual open day.

Activities and live demonstrations included machinery, livestock and arable cropping displays, police and fire brigade, and sheep shearing demonstrations, gundog, tree health, chainsawing and tree climbing displays, estate maintenance, Auchinairn Forest School activities and pony rides from the local riding for the disabled group.

Organisers said what was most apparent on the day was the exemplary relationships the estate enjoys with its tenants and neighbours.

Nearby farmers, who did not host ‘Open Days’ of their own, provided livestock, conducted demonstrations and were invaluable in helping with the smooth running of the day.

The estate’s farm contractors, the Wilson family, form an integral part of Caledonian’s management team and played a key part in the event’s success. They were praised for their technical knowledge and on-the-ground experience.

Andrew Wilson said: “It’s been a delight to be involved in today’s event and I believe it’s really highlighted to the public how effective good partnerships on estates can be.”

Richard Oliver of Caledonian Estate, added: “We were thrilled to host another successful LEAF Open Farm Sunday on Easter Cadder Farm last weekend. There are many individuals, organisations and groups involved in the day-to-day running of the Estate and this was very apparent to all the visitors at the event.

“Their hard work and commitment is the reason the land remains so well utilised, and the Estate’s survival depends on them and this in turn benefits the local economy and community.”