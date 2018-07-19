Views wanted on store plan

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson wants local people’s views on Bishopbriggs town centre and Morrisons’ proposals for the redevelopment of its store in the town.

This follows the launch of the local politician’s online survey this week.

On June 5, Morrisons started the planning application process for the old Bishopbriggs High School site and the town centre land around the Triangle.

The proposals include: • Redevelopment of the existing Morrisons store on the same site, with a temporary store to be opened close to the railway line on the old High School site during the redevelopment period.

• Construction of a petrol station close to the railway line, once the temporary store has been taken down.

• Removal of the current car park, with a new ground level car park built between the store and the new petrol station.

• Residential developments facing on residual land to the south of South Crosshill Road and west of Cledden Court.

Ms Swinson said: “The rejuvenation of Bishopbriggs town centre has been long overdue.

“I ran a similar survey when redevelopment plans were first submitted back in 2011 and it is disappointing for local people that progress on this key town centre site has stalled for so long.

“It is therefore a relief that Morrisons have finally submitted fresh proposals for the redevelopment of the existing store and old High School site.”

However, she added: “But they must listen to the views of the community if these plans are to be a success.

“I’d love to hear from anyone who uses Morrisons or the town centre, whether they live, work or shop in the area.

“My survey takes less than five minutes to complete, so do take a few minutes to share your thoughts.”

Dominic Notarangelo, chairman of Bishopbriggs Community Council, said last month he was supportive of plans to improve the neglected but prominent part of the town.

He added: “All we have ever wanted is a solution that is acceptable to residents and we have always been supportive of plans that will improve this site.

“This development has the potential to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape the character of Bishopbriggs for a generation, possibly two.”

Jo Swinson’s survey can be found at: www.joswinson.org.uk/bbtcsurvey.