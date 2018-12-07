Vandals wreak havoc on Milton of Campsie Christmas festivities

A local councillor has condemned recent vandalism in Milton of Campsie, which has seen the village’s Christmas tree lights damaged and the

recently opened play park showered with broken glass and litter.

Gary Pews, Lib Dem Councillor for Bishopbriggs North and Campsie, said: “I attended the Christmas Lights switch-on in the village and it was a

lovely event, so for the lights to be vandalised just two days later is beyond belief.

“The Community Council, led by Jamie McGuire, put in a huge amount of work on events like this, and it must be very disheartening to see an

albeit minority of mindless idiots then spoil things for everyone else.

“Council staff have now repaired the damage and the lights are back up, but for four days the village was without them, which was a real shame.

“I was also at the official opening of the new play park earlier this year and the facility has been very much welcomed and well used by

Milton of Campsie families.

But local youths have been congregating there and left it virtually unusable until the council was able to clear up the broken glass and other mess.

“I believe the police are looking into these incidents and I hope the culprits will be identified and made to realise the impact their actions

are having on those who work hard to provide these facilities in Milton of Campsie and on the villagers who enjoy having them.”