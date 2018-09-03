Vandals targeting cars in Bishopbriggs and Lenzie

Vandals have been creating havoc for motorists in Bishopbriggs and Lenzie.

Police are hunting thugs who smashed up a car parked in Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs overnight between Saturday September 1 and Sunday, September 2.

The rear windscreen of the black Kia Sportage was shattered and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them on 101.

In a second incident, also overnight on Saturday, vandals damaged a Fiat 500 parked on Woodlands Way, Lenzie. The bodywork of the vehicle was badly scratched.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident should also contact police on 101.