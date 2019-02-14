Vandals target cars parked in Milngavie and Bearsden

Vandals have been causing chaos to parked cars in the Milngavie and Bearsden area over the past week.

Last Tuesday, February 5, thugs targeted a vehicle parked at Allander Sports Centre car park.

The owner of the car posted on social media: “My wing mirror was taken clean off between 6.50pm and 7.45pm.

“Not a piece of it lying anywhere.”

While overnight on Saturday, February 9, the back windscreen of a car parked at Canniesburn Road, Bearsden was smashed.

The owner of the vehicle posted on social media that there was no attempt to steal anything, “just causing bother.”

Police confirmed they were investigating both incidents.