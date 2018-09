Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals targeted a house in Kirkintilloch with red spray paint.

The incident happened between September 10 and September 17 at the house at Scottwynd, Hillhead.

The thugs spray-painted the gates of the home.

Officer say the incident may have been a random act of vandalism but they are appealing to anyone who say or heard anything to get in touch with Kirkintilloch police on 101.