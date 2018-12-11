Vandal’s two-month neo-Nazi crime spree in Kirkintilloch

A vandal scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi symbols on an MSP’s office window, a court heard.

James Malcom (18) used red paint to write the symbols including a Star of David being hung on gallows, at Rona McKay’s Kirkintilloch office.

He then caused £14,000 of damage to 27 headstones at Auld Aisle cemetery with a Nazi swastika symbol scribbled on broken glass found at one of them.

During his two-month crime spree, Malcolm yelled “Heil Hitler” at a terrified 16-year-old in a park.

He vandalised Lenzie Moss Nature Reserve and Waverley and Luggie Park in Kirkintilloch, and used his blood to write offensive slogans on the wall of a police cell.

Malcolm pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to four charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, a charge of maliciously damaging headstones and writing offensive slogans on a cell between June 1 and August 9, this year.

The court heard a member of the public spotted graffiti on a glass notice board at Lenzie Moss Nature Reserve on July 17.

He saw “Glory to marches and enemies to the point of no return” in blue paint, along with Nazi slogans and symbols as well as “James M”, scratched on to a sign among the post.

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said the man was “offended and horrified” and reported it to the police.

On July 23, Malcolm graffitied in red paint on a bridge above the main path leading to Luggie Park. Days later a dog-walker saw “Adolf Hitler” and “white power” among other phrases.

On July 24, Malcolm vandalised the window at Ms McKay’s office with a red paint marker.

Mr Allan said the writing again included anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi symbols.

The following day an employee “felt uncomfortable about the content” of the vandalism and contacted the police.

Investigations led to Malcolm and officers went to his house to speak to him.

The court heard when they went into his home they saw the walls were covered with anti-Semitic and Nazi slogans.

Mr Allan added: “He initially made no comment, however when being asked about the phrases on the bridge he admitted he was responsible and when shown photographs he began to explain the correct phrases, symbols and icons and provided meaning and context.

“He also stated he was looking to shock people with his messages so that they would wake up and see the truth.”

Malcolm said he did not intend to hurt anybody and only want get his messages out.

On August 9, police were given information Malcolm had vandalised and pushed over 27 grave stones at Old Aisle Cemetery, causing £14,000 of damage.

The court heard there are 38 graves of Commonwealth service personnel from the first and second World Wars in the graveyard.

At one of the headstones they found a small piece of broken glass with writing which included a Nazi swastika. Malcolm told police he did not know why he did it.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie deferred sentence until a later date and Malcolm was remanded.