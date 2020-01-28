Upgrade to Bea’s path at Lenzie Moss

A popular path around Lenzie Moss Local Nature Reserve has had an upgrade which will ensure the area can be enjoyed for many years to come.

Bea’s Path, named after Bea Rae, one of the founders of the Friends of Lenzie Moss, is well used by walkers, cyclists and dog walkers.

The path upgrade, which follows the original line of the path, consists of a surface dressing of ULTITREC.

The latter is a recycled material which was chosen for being sustainable, low cost and because it gives a slightly loose finish to provide grip during icy conditions.

The work was co-ordinated by the council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team and carried out by Caley Construction Ltd.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, said: “Bea’s Path is a well-used walkway and this project has installed a hard-wearing surface that will make it more attractive for local residents and visitors alike.

“The new path is suitable for a wide variety of users and allows them access to Lenzie Moss Local Nature Reserve and the wider area while offering families space to enjoy walking and cycling in a safe environment.

“Hopefully, through improving accessibility, more people can be encouraged to get outdoors and improve their wellbeing by adopting healthier lifestyles.”

Friends of Lenzie Moss chairperson, Christine Morrison, added: “We are delighted with the upgrade to the path and pleased that it has been undertaken in sympathy with the character of Lenzie Moss as a Local Nature Reserve.”