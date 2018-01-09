Update on re-opening Waterside Road after burst main

East Dunbartonshire Council has issued up-to-date information on the re-opening of Waterside Road in Kirkintilloch.

The road was closed after a burst main on Saturday left thousands in Kirkintilloch and Lenzie without water.

The council posted on Twitter: “Waterside Road, Kirkintilloch will re-open with temp lights in place from 9.30am tomorrow (Wednesday) until 6pm on Friday. Please expect delays”.

EDC added: “Over the same period, Merkland Drive will be closed between Waterside Rd and Blackburn Crescent. Diversions signposted”.