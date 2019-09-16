Update on £400,000 indoor events area at Mugdock Park

The latest update on various projects at Mugdock Country Park has been delivered to its management committee.

A key area of this work is the Barns Project, which is a £400,000 project to create a new indoor events area with a capacity of 100 people which would also include small business units to be rented out to companies.

The park’s current septic tank is a cause for concern as it needs renovation or replacement. Specialist consultants have been assessing this and any work will be undertaken as part of the Barns Project.

The park is to get an online makeover with a redesigned website. This is currently out to tender and a contractor is yet to be named.

The park is mainly funded by Stirling and East Dunbartonshire Councils, which are expected to contribute equally to capital projects.

The park is also home to Mugdock Castle, the ancestral seat of Clan Graham. The Clan Graham Society of North America is visiting in July 2020. The park has been talking to City of Glasgow College about using new technology in their castle tour, possibly an augmented reality (AR) interactive experience.

It is thought the project would be completed prior to the Clan Graham visit and could potentially be done as part of the students’ coursework or perhaps as a competition.

Following Visit Scotland awarding the park a high four star rating last year, work continues to build on this. Areas receiving attention include an online map, staff attire including the food outlets, sign maintenance, and replacing sinks in the toilets.

It has also been confirmed that this year’s pantomime at Mugdock will be Sleeping Beauty and tickets are already being purchased.

The report was discussed by the park’s management committee when it met on Tuesday, September 10. The next meeting will take place in December.