Two-year-old child seriously injured after being hit by lorry in Springburn

A two-year-old has been taken hospital after being hit by a lorry in Springburn.

The collision happened at around 10.50am today (Friday).

The youngster has been taken to Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

Springburn Way was closed off at its junction with Carleston Street which was also shut for some time.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a road traffic accident in Springburn Way, at 10.52am.

“The incident involved a lorry, and one pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“Anyone with further information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1166 of 11 October.”