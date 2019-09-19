Two treated at scene as blaze breaks out at Kirkintilloch chip shop

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire at a chip shop in Kirkintilloch on Tuesday evening (September 17).

The blaze broke out at San Marco at Cowgate around 7pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.06pm to reports of a fire within a commercial premise in Kirkintilloch.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to the town’s Cowgate, where firefighters were met by a fire within a ground floor building.

“Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

“Two casualties were given a precautionary check-up at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

A police spokesperson said Cowgate was closed for some time as a result of the fire and added there were no suspicious circumstances in connection with the blaze.