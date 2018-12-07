Two-month road closure for urgent repairs to bridge over Glazert Water

A road at Lennoxtown is to be closed for two months as vital work is carried out to a bridge.

Motorists are being wanred of significant disruption heading out of Lennoxtown towards Torrance.

Alan Bauer, Executive Officer - Assets & Facilities at East Dunbartonshire Council, said, “The Council is presently carrying out urgent structural repairs to Muckcroft Bridge over the Glazert Water on the B822 Campsie Road in Lennoxtown.

“In order for the central part of the bridge to be repaired in a safe manner, the Council will require to close a section of the road between its junctions with the A891 Campsie Road/Rowantree Place and its junction with Primrose Way, from Monday 14 January 2019 until Monday 11 March 2019.

“The alternative routes for vehicles will be by way of the A891 Campsie Road, Lennoxtown and Milton of Campsie, the B757 Birdston Road, Milton of Campsie, and Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, the A803 Glasgow Road and Kirkintilloch Road, Kirkintilloch, the A807 Torrance Road, the B822 Mains Street and Campsie Road, Torrance, and these routes will be sign posted.

“In addition, advance warning signs will be erected on-street and information will be highlighted via the Council’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.”

One local resident posted on social media: “Is East Dunbartonshire Council going to monitor the traffic ights at McDonalds because there will be massive tailbacks.”