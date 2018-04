Two men have been arrested after the death of a 33-year-old woman at her home at Kirkintilloch yesterday.

The body of Jennifer Morgan was found at Alexander Place, Waterside, around 3.40pm on Wednesday April 18.

Forensic police at the scene

Police said her family have been informed.

Officers said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death and another man, aged 32, has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are continuing.