Two injured after six-vehicle collision at Milngavie

Two people were injured after a six-vehicle collision at Milngavie during rush hour yesterday morning (Thursday).

Police were called out to the accident at Craigdhu Road around 8.45am.

The road was closed and people took to social media to warn others of the accident.

One woman posted: “One woman was taken into an ambulance. Hope she is ok. It’s just outside my house.”

Another said: “Police diverting traffic along Campbell Avenue. All emeergency services in attendance. Stay safe.”

Officers said the injuries to a male and female were not believed to be serious and investigations are continuing into the crash.