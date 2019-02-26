Two arrested on housebreaking charges at Westerton, Bearsden

Two men have been arrested on two housebreaking charges after an incident at Westerton in Bearsden overnight on Sunday, February 17.

The males, aged 25 and 28 were arrested by police at Almond Road and charged with allegedly attempting to break in to a garage and the alleged theft of items from another garage.

Police would like to warn local people to keep their garages and homes secure.

A spokesperson at East Dunbartonshire Police HQ said: “If you are suspicious of anything at all, whether you spot someone prowling in a garden or event if your dog barks, especially during the night, please get in touch with police.”