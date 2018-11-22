TV puppy love for vet family

Bearsden vet Dermot Mullen is appearing on a national CBeebies progamme next week to teach youngsters about his work.

Dermot will feature in Ferne and Rory’s Vet Tales, with his two daughters Orla (6), Colette (4) and their 12-year-old Jack-a-doodle, Rosie. on Monday, November 26.

He told the Herald: “Orla is a big fan of the programme so when we were asked to appear on the show she was very excited, and excited about meeting Rory.”

The programme is aimed at children aged four to eight and teaches them about how vets go about looking after sick animals.

Dermot said: “Rosie is very prone to developing warts all over her body. They become uncomfortable and itchy so periodically she needs an operation to remove them.

“This time she had 14 warts removed under general anaesthesia and Rory, the presenter, came to our home to meet Orla, Colette, and Rosie.

“The next day Rory and Orla came to Rouken Glen Vets in Thornliebank where I work and stayed with Rosie while she had her pre-med and general anaesthesia.

“Then Rory accompanied me into theatre for the operation.

“It was very nice to be part of the filming and it’s really good to show children about what happens behind the scenes at a vet surgery when their animal goes in for an operation.

“We are all excited about watching the episode, my mother most of all, she plans to record it and watch it on Christmas Day!”