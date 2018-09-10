Tribute to emergency services

Provost Alan Brown paid tribute to East Dunbartonshire’s hardworking emergency services on the Inaugural 999 Emergency Services Day, held on Sunday, September 9.

The national day, which is set to become an annual event, began at 9am to represent the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month.

It aimed to celebrate efficiency in the emergency services, to educate the public about utilising the emergency services responsibly and to promote volunteering opportunities with the blue light services.

Joined by Police Inspector Ewan Henderson, Scottish Fire & Rescue Area Manager Paul Devlin and Scottish Ambulance Team Leader Frank Cairney, the Provost raised the 999 flag at East Dunbartonshire Council Headquarters in Kirkintilloch.

Provost Brown said: “I am delighted to have met with our emergency service providers.

“This enables us to thank them for their hard work and unwavering commitment on behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire.

“We are proud to be flying the 999 Emergency Service Day flag to raise awareness of Inaugural 999 Emergency Services day and to recognise the vital contribution the police, fire & rescue and ambulance services make to our lives.”

SFRS Chief Officer Alasdair Hay marked the day by extending his thanks to all the women and men working throughout the United Kingdom for their “extraordinary” commitment, including their partners in the police and ambulance service.