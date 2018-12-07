Tree-mendous effort to help the planet

Local MP Jo Swinson has donated tree saplings to Milngavie in Bloom as part of a forest conservation initiative.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy marks the royal’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

Milngavie in Bloom is a voluntary organisation dedicated to keeping the area colourful by planting flowers and maintaining flower beds. The two silver birch, two rowan and a hazel are to be planted locally.

They were given to Jo as a result of a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, which in April screened a landmark documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet. Viewers watched The Queen talking informally to Sir David Attenborough and the conversation ranged from climate change to conkers and her little known love of trees. It was watched by 6.4 million viewers, making it ITV’s most watched factual programme of the year.

In support of the programme, the Woodland Trust provided 50,000 trees for ITV viewers. Jo said: “I’m delighted to donate these lovely tree saplings. Trees are an important part of both our landscape and our cultural identity, and conservation initiatives such as these are excellent.”