Pay by mobile phone at East Dunbartonshire Council's nine charging car parks
East Dunbartonshire Council’s nine charging car parks will be able to accept payments via mobile phone from Monday, May 24.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 12:53 pm
This new service will be in addition to existing Pay and Display machines.
The new PayByPhone service means motorists no longer need to locate a machine, have change and display a ticket in their vehicle.
Drivers can simply use their phone to pay for parking by quoting the uniqueLocation Number of the car park.
Register for PaybyPhone by downloading the app onto your mobile or on the website at www.paybyphone.co.uk/EastDunbarton
Payments can by made through the app, on the website, by calling 0330 400 7275 or by texting 65565.