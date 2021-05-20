Pay by mobile phone at East Dunbartonshire Council's nine charging car parks

This new service will be in addition to existing Pay and Display machines.

The new PayByPhone service means motorists no longer need to locate a machine, have change and display a ticket in their vehicle.

Drivers can simply use their phone to pay for parking by quoting the uniqueLocation Number of the car park.

Register for PaybyPhone by downloading the app onto your mobile or on the website at www.paybyphone.co.uk/EastDunbarton