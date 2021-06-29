Disruption for drivers as main route from Bearsden shut for three weeks

Road closure

Switchback Road at Bearsden (southbound only) is due to close on Sunday, July 4 for three weeks.

East Dunbartonshire Council said Switchback Road (southbound only) will be shut from 6am on Sunday, July 4 until 6pm on Sunday, July 25.

It will be closed between its junction with Canniesburn Toll roundabout and the East Dunbartonshire/Glasgow City Council.

The council said the closure is to allow works to be carried out safely and diversions will be signposted.

Residents expressed their dismay on the council’s Facebook page, with one posting: “Constant roadworks. Chaos again.”