A road at Milngavie will be closed at weekend as BT carries out work in the area.

Craigmaddie Road, Barnellan, will shut from 9.30am-4.30pm on both Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, says East Dunbartonshire Council.

This is while BT is working at Balmore Road between Craigmaddie Road and New Branziet Cottages.

In addition, there will be traffic lights from 9.30am-3.30pm daily from Wednesday, May 8 for three days.