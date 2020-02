A Bearsden resident wants to warn fellow motorists of “nasty” potholes on a stretch of road.

Posting on a community Facebook site, she said: “Just to say, the stretch of road between the triangle junction at Drymen Road and the traffic lights at the Scotmid has a few nasty cracks/holes.”

She warned during the heavy rain earlier this week that they are obscured with water and urged driver to mind their cars when driving there.