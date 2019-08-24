Volunteers’ work for Bishopbriggs Park reaps rewards

The Friends of Bishopbriggs Park volunteers have been working tirelessly over the past 14 months, organising litter picks, planting flowers and cleaning benches.

Their hard work has been rewarded with the recent news that the park has been nominated for the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019 award.

The volunteers are also working with local schools to educate pupils about the effect litter can have on our local environment and wildlife.

Local MP Jo Swinson met up with the volunteers recently and said: “It was lovely to meet Anney and the rest of the Friends of Bishopbriggs Park volunteers last month.

“The park is looking lovely and I’m delighted their work has been recognised by the Bishopbriggs Community Council who awarded them the Butterfly Award in 2018.

“We are so lucky to have such beautiful green spaces on our doorstep so I would encourage anyone with green fingers or anyone who wants to help keep the park looking its best, to get in touch with Anney through the Friends of Bishopbriggs Park Facebook page.”

Voting for the Fields in Trust award closed on Monday, August 19.