Two bus services to return to Lenzie on a trial basis

Two bus services have returned to Lenzie on a trial basis after the completion of a new road layout.

SPT has amended bus services 72 and 178 so they can now operate via Lenzie Station once again.

SPT said that previously, passenger feedback had expressed concern that services 72 and 178 were experiencing issues entering and exiting the bus stop located within Lenzie Station. After a review of the area and for the safety of all concerned, services were withdrawn from the station.

Now SPT has recently re-introduced the timetable and route alteration to allow the reintroduction of services 72 and 178 within Lenzie Station forecourt on a trial basis.

The decision was formally approved at yesterday’s SPT Operations Committee.

SPT Vice-Chair Alan Moir, who is an East Dunbartonshire councillor, said: “I am very pleased that the Operation’s Committee formally agreed to amend the 72 and 178 bus services to operate via Lenzie Station.

“The significant revamp of the Lenzie public realm improving the public space around the station has offered the opportunity to create a more integrated transport hub which should make accessing public transport easier for all.”

Mr Moir also thanked the local Lenzie Community Council for their hard work to get the bus services operating within Lenzie Station once again.

Secretary of Community Council Tom Gray said: “We are delighted that, once again, bus services will be able to use the stop at Lenzie Station. Thank you to SPT and Councillor Moir for their help and support to achieve this.”